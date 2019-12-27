Poole (ankle) is expected to play in Week 17 against the Bills despite being officially listed as questionable, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Poole was a late addition to the injury report Thursday because of the ankle issue, and as evidenced by this news, doesn't face any real dangers of missing the season finale. Should he face a setback, however, Nate Hairston and Darryl Roberts would be the primary beneficiaries to see an increase in snaps.