Poole (concussion) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Poole was sidelined for the short practice week, so it's not surprising that he'll miss his second straight game. The 27-year-old has been a serviceable slot corner this year, allowing 7.4 yards per target and three touchdowns over 12 games. Poole is just one of the key injuries in New York's secondary -- Jamal Adams (ankle) and Arthur Maulet (calf) are both doubtful -- so the team's inevitable struggles against the Ravens could get worse.