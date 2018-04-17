Winters said Monday that he has fully healed from the abdominal injury that derailed his 2017 season, Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reports.

Winters' months of "horrendous" pain appear to be in the rearview mirror following his return to team activities. The veteran guard is expected to be an anchor on New York's offensive line moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories