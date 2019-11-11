Jets' Brian Winters: Could require surgery
Winters dislocated his shoulder during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants and is likely to miss the rest of the season, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Winters appears to have re-dislocated his shoulder, according to Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, after initially having injured it during the preseason. Expect Tom Compton to take over as the Jets' starting right guard in the event that Winters indeed misses the rest of the year.
