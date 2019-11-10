Winters (shoulder) left Sunday's game against the Giants and never returned. He's set for an MRI on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Winters picked up the injury, but the fact the an MRI is scheduled is a cause for some serious concern. Expect more specifics on the injury come to light following the MRI, and if Winters can't go in Week 11, Tom Compton would be in line to get the start at right guard.