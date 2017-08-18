Play

Winters is expected to start at right guard for the Jets Week 1, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Winters had been working his way back to full health after undergoing shoulder surgery towards the end of 2016. Now, barring any setbacks between now and the start of the 2017 regular season, expect Winters to be out there with the starting unit.

