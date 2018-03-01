Jets' Brian Winters: Has surgery for torn abdominal
Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Winters underwent surgery earlier in the offseason to repair a torn abdominal muscle, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports.
Winters originally suffered the abdominal injury in November before being placed on injured reserve in late December. It isn't clear when exactly he went under the knife, so it's difficult to gauge if he could be ready in time for Organized Team Activities this spring.
