Jets' Brian Winters: Holds questionable designation
Winters (abdomen/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Winters was able to play through these ailments in Week 14 against the Broncos, but if he is unable to answer the call this week, expect Dakota Dozier to slot into the right guard position.
