Jets' Brian Winters: Leaves game with groin injury
Winters left Sunday's game against the Raiders with a groin injury and is questionable to return.
The severity of Winters injury is currently unknown, but if he is unable to return, look for Dakota Dozier to fill in at right guard for New York.
Jets' Brian Winters: Back to full health•
Jets' Brian Winters: Expected to start Week 1•
Three Jets ruled out for Thursday Night Football•
Jets claim Wesley Johnson off waivers after placing Winters on IR•
Ryan: Dee Milliner, Brian Winters could be out for rest of season•
Jets clear 10 injured players Week 9•
