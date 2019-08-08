Winters exited and won't return to Thursday's preseason game against the Giants due to a shoulder injury.

It's unclear how Winters picked up the injury, and will hold him out of the rest of Thursday's contest. The severity of the injury is also unclear, and whether or not the team would've left him in the game if it was the regular season. Expect the team to comment on Winters' status after the game, but for now, Tom Compton will handle right guard duties.

