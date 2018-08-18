Jets' Brian Winters: Limited during practice Saturday
Winters (abdomen) made an appearance at practice Saturday, though he was withheld from team drills, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Winters has been working his way back from an abdominal injury and took a significant step Saturday by participating in portions of practice. Assuming he's healthy by the time the regular season rolls around, the 27-year-old is expected to slot in as the team's starting right guard.
