Winters (shoulder) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Browns.

If Winters is unable to play, the team's offensive front could be in tough shape since Kelvin Beachum (ankle) is also questionable.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week