Winters (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Winters sat out most of the preseason due to a shoulder injury suffered during an exhibition match with the Giants. He appears to have returned to full health and is on track to suit up at right guard Sunday versus the Bills.

