Winters (groin) is practicing fully and should be "good to go" for Sunday's matchup with Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Winters missed Week 3 after injuring his groin in Week 2. With him back in the fold, Dakota Dozier will revert back to reserve status.

