The Jets placed Winters (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Winters apparently dealt with a shoulder issue all season, and he re-dislocated it during Sunday's win over the Giants. The 28-year-old lineman could require surgery to ensure he's ready for the 2020 campaign. Tom Compton is in line to start at right guard in Winters' place.

