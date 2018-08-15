Jets' Brian Winters: Still dealing with abdominal pain
Winters is still recovering from an abdominal injury and is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A few weeks ago reports surfaced that Winters had completely put his abdominal ailment in the rearview mirror but it seems like this notion was a bit premature. Winters, 27, is still reportedly recovering from the injury and the Jets have taken a cautious route to ensure his availability for Week 1. What does this mean in the short-term? For starters, it's unlikely Winters will play in the remaining three preseason contests. Additionally, New York will have to find a way to keep Winters in shape without having him on the practice field. The Jets will probably clear things up regarding his status as the regular season inches closer, but for now it's mostly a wait-and-see approach with Winters.
