Jets' Brian Winters: Surgery for torn abdominal
Head coach Todd Bowles said Winters has undergone surgery to repair a torn abdominal muscle, Calvin Watkins of NewsDay reports.
Winters originally injured his abdominal in November and was ultimately placed on injured reserve in late December. It isn't clear when he underwent surgery, so it's hard to gauge whether he could be ready in time for OTAs this spring.
