Kaufusi signed his exclusive rights tender from the Jets on Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Kaufusi appeared in three games with the Jets last season, recording one defended pass across 45 defensive snaps. The 27-year-old will provide depth on the defensive line if he's able to make the 53-man roster, and could contribute on special teams.

