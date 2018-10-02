Jets' Bronson Kaufusi: Promoted to active roster
Kaufusi was promoted to the Jets' active roster Monday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
Kaufusi takes the place of linebacker Josh Martin (concussion), who was placed on injured reserve Monday. The 2016 third-round selection has struggled with injuries early on in his career. If he can stay healthy, Kaufusi could become a special teams contributor.
