Carter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Carter was unable to practice this week while battling the groin injury and will miss his second game of the season as a result. The linebacker has been used almost exclusively on special teams this season, producing five tackles across 11 contests.

