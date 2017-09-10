Jets' Bruce Carter: Suffers ankle injury
Carter (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Bills, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.
Carter is mainly designated for special teams roles, but he occasionally fills in on defense. If he's unable to return, don't expect much to change with the dynamic of the Jets' defense, but fellow linebacker Julian Stanford may see more playing time if that's the case.
