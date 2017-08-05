Jets' Bruce Ellington: Claimed by jets
Ellington (undisclosed) was claimed by the Jets on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ellington, who has not played in a game of note since suffering a hamstring injury in the 2016 preseason, has missed portions off the offseason program with a soft-tissue injury. The issue apparently extended into training camp, which resulted in him getting waived by the 49ers. Ellington is now one of 14 receivers on the Jets depth chart, so he will have some work to do if he wants to make the final roster.
