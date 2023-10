Hall will start at cornerback in place of D.J. Reed (concussion) Sunday against the Broncos, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

With Michael Carter sticking in his usual role at nickel cornerback and Brandin Echols also out with a hamstring injury, Hall will draw the start at the perimeter corner spot opposite Sauce Gardner. Hughes suggests the Jets may shade safety help in Hall's direction to help the fourth-year pro in coverage.