The Jets placed Hall (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Hall's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list necessarily mean he has tested positive, as players that have been in close contact with an infected person are also automatically given the designation. The rookie fifth-round pick should be eligible to rejoin teammates when he receives medical clearance, though he may also still be rehabbing the devastating ankle fracture he suffered in 2019.