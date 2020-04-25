Jets' Bryce Hall: Lands with Jets

The Jets selected Hall in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

Hall was a potential first-rounder coming into the season before suffering a devastating ankle injury in 2019. He was diagnosed with an ankle fracture-dislocation that included torn ligaments. Hall was cleared by NFL teams during a re-check, but it's still unclear when he'll be fully ready for football activities, even if he's targeting training camp this year. If Hall returns to form, this will be a draft-day steal for the Jets. But the risk associated with that is why he was available Day 3.