Hall is set to handle a starting role following the Jets' decision to waive Pierre Desir, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

A fifth-round rookie out of Virginia, Hall missed the first eight weeks of the season while battling a knee injury. Hall made his NFL debut against the Patriots in Week 9, and he ended the game as a starter after Desir was pulled late in the fourth quarter. Desir's departure now opens up a clear route for Hall to slot into the starting lineup across from Bless Austin, while the Jets evaluate his potential with an eye toward the future.