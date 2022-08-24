Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the team is still deciding between Hall and rookie first-round pick Sauce Gardner for the starting cornerback role across from D.J. Reed (hamstring), Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media reports.

It's encouraging to hear that Hall's still in contention to start after his forgettable Monday Night Football preseason performance against the Falcons. He was caught flat-footed on two crucial plays in the first quarter, allowing Kyle Pitts to run by him for a 52-yard gain on the opening drive before giving up a 13-yard Olamide Zaccheaus touchdown on the following possession. Hall racked up an impressive 16 passes defensed in a starting role for the Jets last season, but New York's decision to sign Reed in free agency and draft Gardner fourth overall suggests the Jets likely view Hall as a long-term backup.