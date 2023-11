Huff had 1.5 sacks among his three tackles (one solo) in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

The standout pass rusher finished with four quarterback hits Monday while raising his season sack total to 5.0 through eight games. All of Huff's sacks have come in the last four games, as he's earned a larger role in New York's defensive end rotation with his consistent ability to get to the quarterback.