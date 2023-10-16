Huff recorded three tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Huff is the NFL's leader in pressure rate going back to last season, but his limitations defending the run have left him to a situational role. While he's still far from an every down player, Huff finally exceeded 40 percent of defensive snaps in the last two games with 45 percent in Week 5 and 50 percent in Sunday's win. He's made the most of those opportunities with 2.5 sacks in the two-game span, so Huff's expanded role could be here to stay after the Jets' Week 7 bye.