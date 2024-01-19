Huff finished the 2023 season with 10.0 sacks among his 29 tackles (19 solo). He also had one pass defensed.

Huff struggled to earn consistent playing time in his first three NFL seasons due to his deficiencies defending the run, but he was among the league leaders in pass rush win rate. The 25-year-old edge rusher saw the field more frequently in 2023 -- playing between 37 and 54 percent of snaps in each of the final 14 games -- and continued to get to the quarterback at an elite rate. Huff's pass rushing prowess is likely to earn him a substantial raise as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.