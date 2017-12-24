Jets' Bryce Petty: Awful in Week 16 loss
Petty completed 15 of 28 passes for 119 yards and an interception while adding 33 yards on three carries in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Chargers.
Petty still doesn't look remotely NFL-ready. The 2015 fourth-rounder was intercepted by Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen on a Hail Mary to end the first half, bringing his career touchdown-to-interception ratio to 4:10. Things could get ugly for Petty next week in New England if the team doesn't opt to try 2016 second-rounder Christian Hackenberg instead.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...