Petty completed 15 of 28 passes for 119 yards and an interception while adding 33 yards on three carries in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Chargers.

Petty still doesn't look remotely NFL-ready. The 2015 fourth-rounder was intercepted by Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen on a Hail Mary to end the first half, bringing his career touchdown-to-interception ratio to 4:10. Things could get ugly for Petty next week in New England if the team doesn't opt to try 2016 second-rounder Christian Hackenberg instead.