Jets' Bryce Petty: Could be cut in offseason
Petty could be cut this offseason, NorthJersey.com reports.
Petty started the final three games of the regular season in place of the injured Josh McCown (hand), completing 55 of 112 passes for one touchdown and three interceptions for the year. He was used almost exclusively as a backup during his time in New York, and while he always stayed ahead of Christian Hackenberg on the depth chart, there were very few glimpses of legitimate fantasy upside. Despite McCown heading for free agency, it became very clear that Petty was not going to be the quarterback of the future for the Jets, so his potential release would come as no surprise.
