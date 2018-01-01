Petty completed 19 of 36 passes for 232 yards during Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Patriots. He fumbled during the contest.

The fact that Sunday's ho-hum performance was Petty's best of the season from a rating, yardage, and yards-per-attempt perspective tells you all that you need to know about the Baylor product. In seven occasions for extended playing time in two seasons, Petty has yet to reach a quarterback rating of 80. He figures to be no more than a backup next season.