Petty appears to have fallen behind Josh McCown and Christian Hackenberg in the Jets' quarterback competition, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Petty's standing on the team was clear Tuesday, as the 2015 fourth-rounder only received nine reps during team drills compared to 27 for McCown and 18 for Hackenberg. This isn't much of a surprise since McCown and Hackenberg have seemingly been considered the only two legitimate contenders for the job all along. In fact, on the last year of his rookie contract, Petty could be on the roster bubble.