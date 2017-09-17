Jets' Bryce Petty: Handling backup role in Week 2
Petty is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders and will serve as the primary backup to starting quarterback Josh McCown, Andy Vasquez of The Record reports.
The Jets left Petty on the inactive list for the season-opening loss to the Bills, but it appears that at least for one week, he's surpassed Christian Hackenberg on the depth chart. Petty outperformed Hackenberg throughout the preseason, so it seems coach Todd Bowles' decision to make Petty inactive was for health-related reasons more than anything else. Prior to Week 1, Petty had been nursing a sprained MCL, which prevented him from suiting up for the preseason finale.
