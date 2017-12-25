Head coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Chargers that he intends to utilize Bryce Petty as the starting quarterback Week 17 at New England, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

In his second start of the season Sunday, Petty didn't display the rudimentary skills necessary to direct a competent NFL passing attack, completing 15 of 28 passes for 119 yards and one interception. Instead, a ground game led by Bilal Powell powered its way to 197 yards, or 99 more than Petty's net yards passing due to getting sacked three times for 21 yards. Since taking over for Josh McCown midway through a Week 14 defeat at Denver, Petty has completed 47 percent of his throws, averaged 4.1 yards per pass attempt and posted one touchdown versus three interceptions. Despite the dour numbers, Bowles isn't ready to replace Petty with second-year QB Christian Hackenberg.