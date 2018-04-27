Petty is being mentioned in trade talks after the Jets selected quarterback Sam Darnold in the first round of the draft, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

The Jets now have five quarterbacks with Darnold on the roster, and teams usually only carry four of them during the offseason. It isn't clear what sort of compensation New York could receive in return for the quarterback, but the asking price can't be too expensive. In three starts to conclude the 2017 season, Petty completed a paltry 51.5 percent of his passes for 530 yards (5.14 YPA), one touchdown and three interceptions.