Jets' Bryce Petty: Locked in as No. 2 QB
Jets coach Todd Bowles said Petty will serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback for the foreseeable future, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Despite thoroughly outplaying Christian Hackenberg during the preseason, Petty was inactive for a Week 1 loss to the Bills. He then took over as the top backup for Sunday's loss to the Raiders and is now expected to hold the role indefinitely. It means the Jets likely will turn to Petty instead of Hackenberg if/when Josh McCown is benched.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...