Jets coach Todd Bowles said Petty will serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback for the foreseeable future, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite thoroughly outplaying Christian Hackenberg during the preseason, Petty was inactive for a Week 1 loss to the Bills. He then took over as the top backup for Sunday's loss to the Raiders and is now expected to hold the role indefinitely. It means the Jets likely will turn to Petty instead of Hackenberg if/when Josh McCown is benched.