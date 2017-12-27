Petty is still in line to start Sunday's game in New England, but Jets head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Christian Hackenberg might also get some playing time, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The possibility of a mid-game replacement further dampens Petty's outlook for what's already a difficult matchup. Petty hasn't looked the part of a viable NFL quarterback this season, completing only 36 of 76 passes (47.4 percent) for 312 yards (4.1 YPA) with one touchdown and three interceptions.