Jets' Bryce Petty: Named starter for Week 16
Petty has already been named as the starter for Week 16 against the Chargers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Petty got his first start of the year in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Saints, completing 19 of 39 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. While the stat line obviously wasn't impressive, he unexpectedly helped the Jets make a game of what was widely viewed as a likely blowout. Jets brass apparently doesn't have much interest in taking a look at Christian Hackenberg, a 2016 second-round pick who was vastly outplayed by Petty this preseason.
