Jets head coach Todd Bowles said Petty will take over as the starter if Josh McCown can't play with a broken left hand, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

The Jets are still exploring the possibility of McCown playing through the injury, but with the playoffs not part of the equation, it probably makes more sense to give Petty the starting nod for Week 15 in New Orleans. Petty was completely ineffective after replacing McCown in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Broncos, completing only two of nine passes for 14 yards. A switch from McCown to Petty likely would necessitate a major downgrade for Jets wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse.