Jets' Bryce Petty: Shows improvement in second preseason game
Petty completed 15 of 24 passes for 160 yards and one interception during Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.
Petty, who played the entire second half, looked much more comfortable leading the offense than Christian Hackenberg did in the first half. Then again, Petty played against the Lions' backups while Hackenberg mostly played against the starters. While it's hard to draw many conclusions from preseason games, Saturday's game simply confirmed what the Jets probably already knew: Josh McCown will give them the best chance to win games in 2017.
