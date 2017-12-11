Jets' Bryce Petty: Taking over as starter
With Josh McCown (hand) ruled out for the season, Petty will take over as the Jets' starting quarterback, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Petty filled in for McCown late in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Broncos, completing only two of nine passes for 14 yards. The 2015 fourth-round pick was impressive this preseason, but he failed to display anything approaching competence in 2016 when he completed 75 of 133 passes (56.4) for 6.1 yards per attempt, with three touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games (four starts). Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse need to be downgraded as the Jets prepare for a Week 15 road matchup against a Saints defense that ranks sixth in the NFL with 14 interceptions.
