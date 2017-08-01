Keeton, who was waived by the Jets on Sunday, was diagnosed with a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reports.

Keeton spent most of 2016 on the Jets' practice squad before suiting up for Week 17. Given that the injury will keep him sidelined all season, Keeton isn't expected to be claimed off waivers, so he'll more than likely end up reverting to the Jets' injured reserve list.