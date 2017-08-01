Jets' Bryson Keeton: Suffers ACL tear
Keeton, who was waived by the Jets on Sunday, was diagnosed with a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of the National Football Post reports.
Keeton spent most of 2016 on the Jets' practice squad before suiting up for Week 17. Given that the injury will keep him sidelined all season, Keeton isn't expected to be claimed off waivers, so he'll more than likely end up reverting to the Jets' injured reserve list.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....