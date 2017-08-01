Keeton was waived by the Jets on Sunday after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Keeton spent 2016 on the Jets' practice squad before suiting up for Week 17. His hopes of landing a spot on a team's final roster will have to wait another year.

