Jets' Bucky Hodges: Signs with Jets
Hodges signed a contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Hodges, a sixth-round selection in the 2017 Draft, was waived-injured by the Vikings back in September and then spent six weeks on the Panthers' practice squad. He'll now compete with Neal Sterling and Jordan Leggett for a reserve tight end role this season.
