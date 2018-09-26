Jets' Buster Skrine: Absent from practice
Skrine (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Skrine suffered a knee injury during Thursday's loss to the Browns, and continues to work towards recovery. It remains to be seen how long the injury will sideline Skrine, but Parry Nickeson will continue to see increased defensive snaps as long as the nine-year veteran is out.
