Jets' Buster Skrine: Headed to Windy City
Skrine intents to sign a contract with the Bears when the new league year starts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Skrine was decent for the Jets in 2018, racking up 58 tackles (52 solo) and one forced fumble in 14 games. The Bears could be concerned with a production drop from the 29-year-old, as he failed to record an interception or sack last season. Skrine could draw start at cornerback for the Bears next season, which means Bryce Callahan could be departing Chicago.
