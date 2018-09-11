Jets' Buster Skrine: Leads team in tackles Monday
Skrine posted a team-high seven solo tackles in Monday's win over the Lions.
Skrine played in 59 of the team's 70 defensive snaps Monday night in what was a stellar defensive performance from the Jets. The defensive back is coming off a 2017 campaign where he recorded a career-high 56 solo tackles, so Skrine appears to be picking up right where he left off.
