Jets' Buster Skrine: Listed as out for Sunday
Skrine (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
Skrine is continuing to recover from a Week 7 concussion he sustained against the Falcons. Sunday will be just the third game Skrine has missed in his seven-year career. He's racked up 30 tackles (27 solo), three pass breakups and one interception this season, and expect Juston Burris and Darryl Roberts to log more snaps in his absence.
